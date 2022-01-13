School system officials said Thursday that Summit Hall has 91 positive cases, in a population of 809 students and staff, or about 11 percent. They did not immediately have information about quarantines.
Heather Hunter, a STEM teacher at the school, said the test kits went out on Tuesday and the results are troubling, as the omicron variant surges. “The numbers don’t lie,” she said. “The number of rapid positive tests we got is alarming.”
Hunter said she hoped system leaders would “do what’s best for our students and families,” by offering the choice to learn virtually. The high-poverty school is located in Gaithersburg, with nearly half of students identified as English language learners, according to data from 2020.
Many educators share concerns about the spreading virus, Hunter said. “Teachers are not feeling the school is safe,” she said. “Administrators are doing all they can, but their hands are tied.”
The quarantines come as a growing number of parents worry about the state of positive cases at schools in Montgomery County, home to Maryland’s largest school system.
Parents at Parkland Middle School have looked at the rising number of cases associated with their school, questioning its safety. School system officials said Thursday the school has 203 positive cases in a population of 1,277, or nearly 16 percent.
Christina Lange, a mother of two with a son at Parkland, said her eighth-grader has medical issues that make him more vulnerable to the virus and she has not sent him to school after winter break. Masks come off for breakfast and lunch, she said. “In two days, 95 kids tested positive this week,” she said.
At Damascus Elementary School, nearly 20 percent of students and staff have tested positive, or 83 of the 417 students and staff members, officials said.
Parents have been speaking out since school opened after winter break in early January. Last week, Montgomery County placed 126 of its 209 schools at a “red” level for high percentages of students and staff testing positive, then scrapped the approach when state officials pushed back. The color-coded system was designed to lead to decisions about whether schools should temporarily move to virtual learning.
The school system has stopped posting percentages of student and staff positivity altogether, instead giving daily case counts.
Christopher Cram, a spokesman for the school system, said Thursday that the school district moved away from releasing percentages because they were being viewed as triggers for remote learning in schools, when they are only one of multiple factors considered. The school system had previously red-coded schools with more than 5 percent of positive cases but also said it was one of several factors.
Some parents and educators called for testing ahead of the return to in-person classes, while many students, parents and teachers have pleaded for a virtual option for those worried about students and their families contracting the virus.
Interim Superintendent Monifa McKnight apologized for recent difficulties in a Sunday letter to the community, saying the system “should have done a better job communicating with you” about changing covid guidelines, disruptions from bus staffing shortages, and snow closures and delays.
McKnight also emphasized her commitment to keeping schools open, saying that switching any school to virtual learning, even briefly, would be “a last resort.”