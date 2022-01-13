The school system has “never been in such a crisis state,” the Montgomery County Association for Administrators and Principals said a letter sent to school system officials Thursday, arguing for a chance to “pause and do more planning” related to operations, staffing shortages and contingency plans.
“We are not advocating to close schools and return to virtual instruction for the remainder of the year but the operational impact of the pandemic cannot be ignored,” the letter said. In bolded type, it warned: “Leaders are experiencing extreme physical and mental stress and are working under conditions that cannot be sustained.”
The letter coincided with the release of results of a no-confidence vote by the school district’s teachers union, directed at the leadership of Maryland’s largest public school system — the Board of Education and interim superintendent Monifa McKnight.
The no-confidence resolution passed by a margin of 94 percent to 6 percent, with roughly half of union members casting votes. It cited the lack of “a coherent plan” and a failure “to provide clear metrics and criteria” to guide decisions, along with failures in addressing testing needs, staffing shortages, student absences, communication and collaboration.
“We recognize that it is a serious step, and our hope is that it will lead to a better plan,” said union President Jennifer Martin. “Our members are anxious and exhausted. They deserve to have a clearer understanding of how we’re going to operate.”
School system officials had no comment Thursday on the teachers union vote or the letter from the administrators union.
The stark actions follow more than a week of turmoil and uncertainty following winter break.
Last week, the school system placed 126 of its 209 schools at a “red” level for high percentages of students and staffers testing positive for the coronavirus, then dropped that approach when state officials pushed back against it. The color-coded system was intended to lead to decisions about whether a school should move temporarily to virtual learning.
Now the school system has stopped posting percentages of student and staff positivity altogether, instead giving daily case counts.
But parents and educators, worried about the state of omicron infection in their schools, started doing calculations of their own.
Christina Lange, a mother of two with a son at Parkland Magnet Middle School for Aerospace Technology in Rockville, was among them. She said her eighth-grader has medical issues that make him more vulnerable to the virus and she has not sent him to school after winter break. Masks come off for breakfast and lunch — too risky, she said.
“In two days, 95 kids tested positive this week,” Lange said.
Becky Taylor, another parent, said her seventh-grade son is still showing up for his classes at Parkland, wearing a family-provided KN95 mask. “If classes are in session, he wants to be there,” she said. “We’re trying to make sure he’s mitigating everything as best as possible.”
But Taylor and her husband revisit the question of his attendance regularly, involving their son in the conversation, too. “We are growing increasingly nervous about these rising numbers,” she said.
According to school system officials, Parkland has 203 positive cases in a population of 1,277 students and staff members, nearly 16 percent.
Damascus Elementary School, said to have the highest rate in the county, has reported nearly 20 percent of students and staff testing positive, or 83 of its 417 students and staff members, officials said.
Christopher Cram, a spokesman for the school system, said Thursday the district moved away from releasing test positivity percentages because they were viewed as automatic triggers for remote learning in schools, when they are only one of multiple factors. The school system had previously red-coded schools with more than 5 percent of positive cases, though also said that benchmark was one of several factors.
At Thursday’s school board meeting, parents who want schools to remain open also spoke out, thanking McKnight for staying the course. On the other side, parents have urged a short switch to virtual school, additional testing or a virtual option for families worried about health or medical issues.
McKnight apologized for recent difficulties in a Sunday letter to the community, saying the system “should have done a better job communicating” about changing covid guidelines, disruptions from bus staffing shortages, and snow closures and delays.
McKnight also emphasized her commitment to keeping schools open, saying that shifting any school to virtual learning, even briefly, would be “a last resort.”
In neighboring Prince George’s County, which has been in virtual learning mode since before winter break, officials made clear this week that students would return in person Tuesday. Like Montgomery County, they have pledged to provide students and staff with KN95 masks to increase safety.