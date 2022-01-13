Prosecutors said the company — which long managed federal student loans on behalf of the Education Department but said in the fall that it would transfer accounts to another company — opted for a faster, cheaper route that requires less paperwork. But prosecutors say the move cost borrowers as the accumulated unpaid interest on their loans were tacked onto their balances. The states allege that Navient customers who were enrolled in multiple, consecutive forbearances from January 2010 to March 2015 had more than $4 billion in accrued interest added to their principal.