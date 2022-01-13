Representatives of Hays CISD, which serves more than 20,000 students, said they have been scrambling to find enough substitute teachers to meet their need. The district told Fox 7 that it has many fewer substitutes than usual — about 300, compared with roughly 500 in a non-pandemic year — and more teachers needing to stay home — at least 250 each day the week after this year’s winter break, compared with about 180 in most years.