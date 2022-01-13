Savoy said Hays CISD, which serves more than 20,000 students, has been scrambling to find enough substitute teachers to meet its need. The district, he said, has fewer substitutes than usual — about 300, compared with roughly 500 in a non-pandemic year — and more teachers needing to stay home — at least 250 each day of the week after this year’s winter break, compared with about 180 in most years.