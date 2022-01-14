Most school systems are determined to keep classes in person, having witnessed the academic, social and emotional damage inflicted by virtual school. Last year saw significant pushback from teachers hesitant or outright opposed to teaching inside school buildings. There’s still some of that, notably in Chicago, where classes were canceled for a week while the teachers union refused to teach in person and the city refused to go remote. But this time, most unions have gone along with brick-and-mortar classes.