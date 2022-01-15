LEXINGTON, Ky. — By 9 a.m. on the first day of the spring term, 15 or so students in the University of Kentucky’s honors college had settled into their seats here for a seminar on knowledge and society. Eric Welch, their instructor, mused about how to pronounce omicron — with a short or long “o” in the first syllable? — and lamented that he couldn’t see more than half of their masked faces. He told them it would be an easy A if they show up and do the work.