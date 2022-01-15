The nonprofit works in more than 500 cities across the country, and has provided more than 1 million vision screenings and hundreds of thousands of vision exams to underserved students since it began in 2012. Austin Beutner, the founder and chairman of Vision to Learn, said he came up with the idea after learning from a member of a teacher organization that many students go to school without glasses.
“I thought, ‘[schools] take care of food, we take care of clothing. Sometimes we help with Internet and computers’ … but I just couldn’t fathom that a child would go to school without glasses,” said Beutner, who previously served as the Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent.
Starting out, Beutner bought a van that could serve as a mobile eye clinic, and partnered with another former superintendent of a Los Angeles school district. They brought in a few students for eye exams and glasses to see if it would make a difference. The reaction was almost immediate — within two to three weeks, it became clear how much the eye care services were needed, Beutner said. There were children who reported being able to see trees more clearly. Before receiving the free glasses from the clinic, one girl had been bringing a magnifying glass to school so she could read her assignments.
Since then, the program has expanded, and with multiple mobile clinics, brings services directly to students at their schools and gives them access to eye doctors they might not have had before. Students receive a vision screening — sometimes by school staff, sometimes by Vision to Learn staff — that determines if they need an eye exam. Vision to Learn hires clinicians, who follow up at the school with students a few weeks later. An optometrist conducts the eye exam, and an optician helps pick out the glasses.
“It really works for something that is very, very inexpensive, and something that is very, very simple,” Beutner said.
Research has shown that the program is effective in benefiting students’ vision and academic performance. A three-year study out of Johns Hopkins found that eye care services from Vision for Baltimore, a Vision to Learn partner that operates in Baltimore City Public Schools, helped students score higher on reading and math assessments. Students who struggled the most academically showed the most improvement. Researchers found that group showed improvement measuring on par with other effective educational interventions, specifically tutoring.
“Once they get those glasses on their face, you can see a result and a change right away,” said Amanda Neitzel, deputy director of evidence research at the Center for Research and Reform in Education at the Johns Hopkins School of Education. “Our study shows that it expands to other areas as well — not just that immediate thing.”
The program advances health and education equity at the same time, said Megan Collins, associate professor of ophthalmology at the Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins. Roughly 20 to 25 percent of children need glasses, but less than 5 percent actually have them, Collins said.
Vision to Learn estimates roughly 15,000 D.C. Public Schools students need glasses.
“This is an opportunity for impact and scale, because there’s such a large need across schools, which we’ve seen has been exaggerated by the pandemic,” Collins said. “People are spending so much time with screen time with virtual learning, and less time outside. We’re actually seeing an acceleration of some of the refractive error problems like nearsightedness in kids.”
At Stanton, about 235 students’ vision was screened at the school in November. Sixty-one students were given an eye exam, which involved a clinician placing different lenses in front of the children’s eyes and determining if they needed a prescription. From there, they could pick out any glasses that they wanted. The students were given the glasses during a ceremony in December.
For the effort in the District, Vision to Learn partnered with the nonprofit philanthropy organization Blue Meridian and private foundation Deerbrook Charitable Trust to help fund the program. Warby Parker, the retail company, provided frames and lenses.
DCPS Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee said in a statement that the partnership would help “enrich the lives of our students in and out of the classroom.”
Vision to Learn’s goal is to help “every child everywhere,” Beutner said. While the efforts kicked off at Stanton, Vision to Learn is expected to expand to other D.C. schools.