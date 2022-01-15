Starting out, Beutner bought a van that could serve as a mobile eye clinic, and partnered with another former superintendent of a Los Angeles school district. They brought in a few students for eye exams and glasses to see if it would make a difference. The reaction was almost immediate — within two to three weeks, it became clear how much the eye care services were needed, Beutner said. There were children who reported being able to see trees more clearly. Before receiving the free glasses from the clinic, one girl had been bringing a magnifying glass to school so she could read her assignments.