The firing came a little more than a month after the board received an anonymous complaint that Schlissel may have been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a university employee, the board said in a statement. “After an investigation, we learned that Dr. Schlissel, over a period of years, used his University email account to communicate with that subordinate in a manner inconsistent with the dignity and reputation of the University,” the board said.
The university also released a letter from the board to Schlissel including excerpts from emails it uncovered.
“On July I, 2021, you exchanged emails with the subordinate using your University of Michigan email,” the board’s letter said. “In this exchange, she states that her ‘heart hurts’ to which you respond ‘i know. mine too.’ You state that ‘this is my fault’ and that you are ‘in pain too.’ You finish with ‘I still wish I were strong enough to find a way.’”
Schlissel declined to comment on Sunday. He had served as president of Michigan since 2014.
The public university, with more than 47,000 students on its Ann Arbor campus and thousands more on campuses in Dearborn and Flint, is one of the most highly regarded in the nation.