The 55-year-old former private equity executive, who has never held elective office and once founded a church in his basement, trailed his opponent for most of the campaign until he hit on the topic of critical race theory. Youngkin’s promises at rallies to ban the theory — and, later, to give parents more control over what their children learn in public school — saw him gain in polls until he overtook Terry McAuliffe (D), who had begun the race as the clear favorite.