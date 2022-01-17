For now, Loudoun students and staff must still wear a mask, Loudoun officials said. Youngkin’s order takes effect Jan. 24.
Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said Monday the governor expects compliance among school districts.
“The governor will consider all options available and all tools at his disposal to ensure parents can make decisions about their children’s upbringing, education and care,” she wrote in a text message.
Another of the governor’s orders promises an investigation into the school district, which has been embroiled in controversy for more than a year over allegations related to critical race theory and transgender rights, as well as administrators’ bungled handling of two sexual assaults.