Loudoun County schools Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler said Monday the district will review Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order giving parents a choice about whether children wear masks at school, then provide more information to families Wednesday.

Other Northern Virginia school systems — in Arlington County, Fairfax County and Alexandria — have said they will continue to require masks, although most also said they were reviewing Youngkin’s (R) order.

For now, Loudoun students and staff must still wear a mask, Loudoun officials said. Youngkin’s order takes effect Jan. 24.

Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said Monday the governor expects compliance among school districts.

“The governor will consider all options available and all tools at his disposal to ensure parents can make decisions about their children’s upbringing, education and care,” she wrote in a text message.

Another of the governor’s orders promises an investigation into the school district, which has been embroiled in controversy for more than a year over allegations related to critical race theory and transgender rights, as well as administrators’ bungled handling of two sexual assaults.