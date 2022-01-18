Meanwhile, the battle quickly became political, with leaders on the left urging school districts to disobey Youngkin’s masking rule while politicians on the right advised swift compliance. In Loudoun County, where school officials are weighing how to respond to Youngkin’s order, some parents held a rally Tuesday calling for maintaining masking in schools. The furor reached the White House when press secretary Jen Psaki, who said she is a parent in Arlington Public Schools — one of the districts that has vowed to keep its mask mandate — posted a tweet in support of the school system. The Biden administration has already waded into conflicts with Republican governors nationwide over school mask mandates, for example opening a civil rights investigation into Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) ban on school masking in Texas.