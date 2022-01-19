A Washington Post review of websites and social media accounts identified more than 180 active parent groups in at least 34 states, the vast majority of them formed within the last two years to push for greater parental involvement in public-school education — and many of which fielded or supported candidates in last year’s elections. In a December video titled “School Board Bootcamp,” the director of the right-leaning 1776 Project PAC, Ryan Girdusky, said his group supported more than 50 school board candidates across seven states last year, 42 of whom he said won their elections. In the same video, Schillinger of the Back to School PA PAC said her group promoted 210 parent candidates just in the state of Pennsylvania, 60 percent of whom won their races. Although Schillinger is conservative and most of the PAC’s funding came from one Republican donor, the PAC itself says it is bipartisan and “single-issue,” willing to support anyone pushing for school opening.