A winter weather advisory has been issued for the region with a burst of snow expected Thursday morning. Some school systems in the D.C. region announced weather-related cancellations for Thursday.

  • Alexandria City Public Schools are closed for in-person learning Thursday. Classes will be held virtually.
  • Arlington Public Schools will be closed Thursday.
  • Fairfax County Public Schools classes will be held virtually Thursday.
  • Prince William County Schools are closed for in-person learning and live virtual classes Thursday. Students should work asynchronously on assignments.