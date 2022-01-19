The Washington Monument is seen on the snow-covered National Mall at sunset on Jan. 3. (Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images)By Washington Post StaffToday at 6:04 p.m. ESTBy Washington Post StaffToday at 6:04 p.m. ESTA winter weather advisory has been issued for the region with a burst of snow expected Thursday morning. Some school systems in the D.C. region announced weather-related cancellations for Thursday.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightAlexandria City Public Schools are closed for in-person learning Thursday. Classes will be held virtually.Arlington Public Schools will be closed Thursday.Fairfax County Public Schools classes will be held virtually Thursday.Prince William County Schools are closed for in-person learning and live virtual classes Thursday. Students should work asynchronously on assignments.Burst of wet snow Thursday morning could slow commute in D.C. areaComment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...