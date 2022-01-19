In November 2020, a group of parents sued to stop the admissions revisions, arguing that nixing the TJ admissions test goes against Virginia law that requires that Governor’s Schools — special schools for gifted children partially funded by the state, of which TJ is one — offer a “nationally norm-referenced aptitude test” as part of its admittance process. That suit, filed in Fairfax County Circuit Court by some of the same families that are plaintiffs in the federal suit, is ongoing but has largely stalled, with little activity in recent months.