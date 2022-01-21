That means colleges preparing financial aid packages must decide whether to issue award letters with outdated numbers or hold off until federal appropriators are through with their work. Neither option is appealing, especially at schools that accept large numbers of students from low-income households.
“For a student who is on the margin of being able to afford college, they could decide not to go when in fact they are eligible for more aid,” said Chuck Knepfle, vice president for enrollment management at Portland State University.
Although congressional budget delays have routinely disrupted financial aid offers, aid experts say the stakes are higher now, as college enrollment is waning at schools serving students with the greatest financial need.
Portland State is indicating in its award offers that Pell funding is subject to change once a federal budget is in place. The federal funding could also affect how the school calculates aid in its Four Years Free program, which covers tuition for Pell-eligible Oregon residents. The more Pell dollars a recipient receives, the fewer institutional dollars are contributed toward tuition.
While students who benefit from the program will have their tuition covered either way, Knepfle worries the fluctuation could confuse families and alienate students. Navigating higher education is challenging for students without means and clear messaging about costs is critical, especially as job openings and rising wages lure them away.
“It would be rare where a couple hundred dollars difference on an aid package would deter a student from going to college at all … but we don’t know what’s an individual’s breaking point,” Knepfle said. “We don’t know if it is $100 or $500? We’re not competing with other schools. We’re competing with the labor market.”
Nearly half of Portland State students are eligible for Pell, the primary source of federal grant aid for millions of students whose families typically earn less than $40,000 a year.
Higher education has a tenuous hold on students contending with food scarcity, unreliable child care or housing insecurity. Congress has provided colleges and universities billions of dollars in pandemic relief funding to help students, but many schools have spent the money — making every additional dollar in aid even more critical, said Christina Tangalakis, associate dean of financial aid at Glendale Community College in California.
“A year and a half ago, we were dispensing money hand over fist,” Tangalakis said. “The government positioned us as this place where a student could get relief. And now that’s dried up, and they’re delaying the Pell Grant increase. A student who may have just begun to build trust in us, where are they at now?”
Glendale is waiting until the budget situation is resolved to issue award estimates. Because community colleges have later enrollment deadlines than four-year institutions, Tangalakis is not concerned that the budget delay will seriously affect the majority of Glendale students. But she worries that high school graduates who are considering the community college alongside four-year institutions with earlier deadlines could disregard the school.
At the University of Nebraska at Kearney, financial aid director Mary Sommers has already sent award letters to admitted freshmen. After the Education Department began releasing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form earlier, the university system pledged to get acceptance and aid letters out the door faster.
The decision means the Kearney campus will have to adjust the aid packages of about 1,200 new students when federal appropriations wrap up. Sommers has braced for that additional work, but the prospect of another Pell increase in the same year is daunting.
In addition to his budget request, President Biden is proposing in his Build Back Better plan a separate $550 bump in the federal grant for the 2022-2023 academic year. That spending package is also stalled on Capitol Hill, but if it passes in the coming months, Sommers anticipates heavy lifting to repackage aid awards for a second time.
“These are good changes for students … but it’s going to require my staff to go in one by one and do some manipulation and correction of awards,” Sommers said. “We can do a lot of things by automation, but the system just can’t handle that level of complexity.”