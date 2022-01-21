UF President W. Kent Fuchs, who announced this month that he would “transition from president to professor” after seven years of leading the university, had agreed to some of the recommendations of a faculty senate report on academic freedom, including review of any expert-witness requests denied, reaffirming the right of faculty to speak to the press as private citizens or as experts using their UF credentials only for identification, and reaffirming their right to control their syllabi and course materials.