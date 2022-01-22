In D.C., the masks are going to teachers and staff, but not students. Maya Baum, who teaches 22 fourth graders, has students wearing cloth, surgical, and KN95 masks. It can be tough to ensure social distancing, she said. She spent the weekend fundraising to outfit them with high-quality masks. “I’m really not interested in having to be virtual or having any of my students or their family members get covid,” Baum said.