All this means children will leave home Monday morning, some of them mask-free, to take seats in classrooms where many will be asked to put their masks back on — setting up immediate conflict between teachers and parents who could be picketing outside. All the while, school superintendents are issuing statements vowing to discipline children who show up maskless, including at least one promising to bar them from in-person learning. And the governor, through a spokeswoman, has vowed to “use every resource” available to get the mandate enforced.