Domanico is now a senior fellow and director of education policy at the Manhattan Institute, the publisher of his report. It is a nonprofit think tank proud to be labeled “conservative” since its birth in 1977. Yet as proof of his allegiance to facts rather than ideology, Domanico heaps praise on the New York Performance Standards Consortium. It is a staunchly progressive, anti-standardized-testing group of 38 high schools, including 36 in New York City. You should think twice about inviting its leaders and Domanico’s employers to the same parties.