In the school boards’ complaint, their lawyers write that Youngkin’s executive order goes against Article 8, Section 7 of Virginia’s constitution, which asserts that “the supervision of schools in each school division shall be vested in a school board.” The lawyers also say Youngkin’s order contradicts a state law passed over the summer that requires Virginia school districts to follow federal health guidelines to the “maximum extent practicable.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking inside K-12 schools for everyone over age 2, regardless of vaccination status.
The school boards joining Fairfax’s suit include those for Alexandria City Public Schools, Arlington Public Schools, Falls Church City Public Schools, Hampton City Schools, Prince William County Public Schools and Richmond Public Schools. The seven boards said in a statement Monday that “school divisions need to continue to preserve their authority to protect and serve all students, including our most vulnerable who need these mitigation measures perhaps more than anyone” to keep attending school in person.
“Without today’s action, school boards are placed in a legally untenable position,” the school boards said in the statement. “Today’s action is not politically motivated … the lawsuit is not brought out of choice but out of necessity.”
“We want to follow the law, and we want to make good policy for our school system,” Fairfax school board Chair Stella Pekarsky said in an interview Sunday. “This issue at heart is about local control: Can we make policies for our school system, or does the governor get to come and do that for us?”
She added: “The governor is not a part of our local government. We do not work for the governor. He does not tell us what to do.”
It is the second lawsuit the governor has faced over his mask-optional order since he announced it in mid-January on his first day in office. In its brief existence, according to a Washington Post tally, the order has also drawn promises of defiance from at least 58 of Virginia’s roughly 130 school districts, whose boards voted at meetings — or superintendents announced in statements — that they intended to keep requiring face coverings for students. The superintendent of the Fairfax system, Scott Brabrand, said he was prepared to remove from class students who show up maskless.
Of the districts whose boards are filing suit, six had already said they will continue requiring masking indefinitely. Falls Church City, by contrast, had decided that masks would be optional after Feb. 14 or as soon as the district’s coronavirus transmission rates fall into the “moderate” range.
In other places, though — especially in rural and conservative areas — school boards quickly voted to follow Youngkin’s order. And some parents planned to hold protests outside schools Monday in favor of optional masking.
Youngkin, meanwhile, has said he will use every resource at his disposal to enforce his mandate, and his spokeswoman did not rule out yanking funding from disobedient districts. The governor also tweeted over the weekend that parents should listen to their school principals, noting he expects that the Virginia Supreme Court will soon intervene to uphold his executive order.
All this left students, teachers, parents and school officials across Virginia uncertain what to expect when they awoke Monday morning. Officials girded for battles over masking, while some families proudly prepared to show up to school maskless and other parents equipped their children with the highest-quality face coverings they could find, warning them to stay away from unmasked peers.
Pekarsky, the Fairfax board chair, said school officials in her district have been working overtime and on weekends in recent days to put together the lawsuit. She said the board decided to file its own lawsuit, rather than join the one already filed by parents in Chesapeake, because the board wanted to sue over what it sees as Youngkin’s attempt to usurp the constitutionally granted authority of school boards to determine school system policy.
She said the Fairfax board had kept in close communication with the other school boards joining the suit over the past week or so.
“Through those conversations, we’ve been able to build that collaboration to file together,” Pekarsky said. “I mean, this is critical to the work of every single school board. It is that important.”
Virginia parent charged by police after threatening to ‘bring every single gun’ if school board doesn’t make masks optional
Pekarsky said Fairfax’s masking requirement, combined with other precautions, has kept students learning safely in person throughout this academic year. She said the district has not once been forced to shut down a school because of high transmission of coronavirus cases.
Youngkin’s predecessor, former governor Ralph Northam (D), issued a public health order over the summer requiring masking inside schools — which bears superficial similarity, Pekarsky acknowledged, to Youngkin’s attempt to tell school districts what to do about masking.
But Pekarsky said Northam’s order was acceptable because it did not go against what Fairfax had already decided to do — require masking — or against federal health guidance or Virginia state law.
Northam’s mask mandate “was in accordance with what we needed to do to keep our students safe,” she said.
Pekarsky said her message to parents who do not want to mask their children at school is to have patience. She said that Fairfax’s school board wants to find an “off-ramp for masks,” too, but that the board is committed to doing so in a way that does not jeopardize student and staff safety.
She said she has a message for Youngkin, too.
“Our priority is to keep kids and staff safe and to keep them in school, to keep them learning,” Pekarsky said. “We are happy to work with the governor and with anybody who shares that same goal.”