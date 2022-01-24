It is the second lawsuit the governor has faced over his mask-optional order since he announced it in mid-January on his first day in office. In its brief existence, according to a Washington Post tally, the order has also drawn promises of defiance from at least 58 of Virginia’s roughly 130 school districts, whose boards voted at meetings — or superintendents announced in statements — that they intended to keep requiring face coverings for students. The superintendent of the Fairfax system, Scott Brabrand, said he was prepared to remove from class students who show up maskless.