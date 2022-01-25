LaKiyra Williams, another Banneker senior, walked out with a group of friends at 12:45 p.m. Williams pointed to reporting done by student journalists at the Wilson Beacon, Wilson High School’s student newspaper, on how the school community was receiving delayed notifications for coronavirus cases. (D.C. Public Schools has since said that it would speed up it’s notification process.) Some of Williams’s friends at different D.C. public schools similarly have felt unsafe, especially during lunch periods when many students are in the same location and having to take their masks off to eat, she said.