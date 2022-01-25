The test will be divided into two sections, one on math and one on reading and writing, each worth up to 800 points. Each section will begin with an introductory set of questions. The difficulty of subsequent questions will vary depending on whether the students perform well or poorly on the first set. The idea, the College Board said, is to deliver questions “appropriate to a student’s performance level,” to get a clear picture as fast as possible how well students have mastered key skills.