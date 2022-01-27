With colleges all but fully transitioned from snail-mail paper letters to email and other forms of e-messaging, admissions-related announcement mishaps are now as perennial as senior pranks. As with CMU, most schools blamed human or computer error for awkward — and often crushing — communication mistakes, such as the one in 2012 that led to the University of California at Los Angeles accidentally sending admission letters to 894 students it had opted to wait-list.