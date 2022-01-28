“[T]here is no question that the General Assembly could enact a statute requiring the covid-19 vaccines for in-person school attendance,” the opinion states. “It has not done so. Over the course of the covid-19 pandemic, the General Assembly has amended other statutes to address pandemic-related issues.”
A number of major Virginia universities and colleges require students to have the covid-19 vaccination, including the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, George Mason University, James Madison University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia State University, Norfolk State, College of William & Mary and the University of Mary Washington.
Many had rolled back requirements for staff to be vaccinated earlier this month after Virginia’s new Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) issued an executive order saying state government agencies — including colleges and universities — could not require the vaccine as a condition of employment.
Miyares issued the opinion following a request by Youngkin for legal guidance on whether state institutions of higher education could require vaccines for students.
In a news release, Miyares’s office said he was personally vaccinated and boosted against covid-19 and encouraged others to do so.
