He started right in with an edict that schools should not teach anything “inherently divisive,” one more anti-critical race theory law so fuzzy, subjective, and poorly conceived that it will chill teaching of any subjects that anybody might object to. The text is spectacularly vague, and though it contains a list of some “divisive concepts” that are specifically naughty, its reliance on that “divisive concept” language guarantees that schools across the state will have no clear idea what exactly is forbidden.