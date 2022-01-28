But the effort in suburban Montgomery County to furnish the high-grade masks to its 160,000 students and 24,000 employees collided with some of the pandemic’s harsh realities: Demand is high, supplies are low and regulation is limited. Some of the masks the county distributed appear to fall short of the standard the United States lays out for the highest-quality masks, and some parents and teachers worry about authenticity.
“What is this that they’ve given you?” Meghan Biss recalled asking her first-grader, incredulous as she looked at the unlabeled white mask that was too big for the 6-year-old.
School systems around the country are grappling with both spiraling infections and the latest warnings that cloth masks offer mediocre protection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, loosely woven cloth face coverings are less effective than well-fitting surgical masks and KN95s. Best of all are N95s, which are held to U.S. government standards, with a rigorous testing and certification process.
Efforts to apply this wisdom have sometimes stumbled. Counterfeit KN95s are a well-known problem, with the CDC saying about 60 percent of those NIOSH evaluated during the pandemic “did not meet the requirements they intended to meet” and poor-quality products “may not provide the level of protection indicated.”
In New York, 250,000 masks deemed “unacceptable” or counterfeit were discovered as the state recently disseminated 5 million masks for schools, libraries and other public places. The state replaced the defective items, which went to three counties, with “high-quality KN95s."
“After the faulty masks were identified, we undertook an internal review of the remaining KN95 masks in the state’s possession to ensure only acceptable masks are distributed in the future,” said Jill Montag, spokeswoman for the New York State Department of Health.
In Colorado, aerosol scientists tested KN95 and N95 masks before the state bought them in large quantities, said John Volckens, a professor of environmental health at Colorado State University who was part of that effort and says scientists in other areas could help as other states face similar quandaries.
It’s difficult, he said, because N95 masks are federally certified by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, but for other masks “it’s basically the Wild West right now.” KN95s, mostly made in China, do not abide by a fixed set of U.S. rules. The good news, he said, is that in his experience the number of KN95 fakes is less than it once was — probably less than 25 percent.
Still, Volckens said, even counterfeits — typically masks with poor quality control — are probably better than cloth masks. And equally important to the quality of a mask is whether it fits snugly on the face. “A really leaky N95 is no better than a cloth mask,” he said.
In many places, schools report that the quest to upgrade has unfolded relatively smoothly. Just this week, school officials in Los Angeles, in the nation’s second largest school district, barred cloth masks in their buildings, saying that students needed well-fitting non-cloth face coverings with a nose wire and that staff should be covered by a surgical grade mask or higher. The system gives out masks as needed.
“Our goal is always to maximize an opportunity for in-person instruction,” said Tony Aguilar, the Los Angeles school system’s chief of special education, equity and access.
In far smaller Amherst, Mass., school officials also put a stop to cloth masks this month, unless they are worn as a second layer over a surgical mask.
“The expectations of the style of the mask increased because the number of positive cases increased,” Superintendent Michael Morris said. The system has steered its federal coronavirus relief funds to buy a large supply of KN95s, he said, because not everyone can afford them. “We felt that family income should not determine filtration efficiency,” he said.
For some, timing and relationships have paved the way to better masks. Matt Hillmann, superintendent of Northfield Public Schools, about 45 miles south of the Twin Cities in Minnesota, had heard about counterfeits, so his school system did everything possible to work with longtime vendors on obtaining KN95s. The district ordered in December, a few days before Christmas.
“The key thing was to get in a little early, and to work with trusted vendors,” he said. Even so, he said, “it still took three weeks to get them.” But since early January, KN95s are available for students or staff who want them; they are not required, he said.
In the San Antonio area, Superintendent Brian Woods of the Northside Independent School District, said there were no KN95s to buy in bulk when his staff began to search. “Zero,” he said. So the large Texas system opted for N95 masks — 100,000 of them — which are the gold standard of respiratory protection.
Weeks later, they are still in transit.
“It wouldn’t be a mandatory thing to wear the N95, but we think we’ve got a healthy number of staff who would choose to wear it, at least during times of high transmission,” Woods said.
For school systems, one challenge is that KN95s are designed to meet Chinese standards and are not regulated in the United States. Another is that regulated masks — N95s — were created for use in the workplace and don’t come in sizes intended for minors.
“It’s difficult because there is not a standard for children,” said Kristen Coleman, an assistant research professor at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. “School districts and parents don’t know what they’re buying.”
In Maryland’s Montgomery County, questions about its masks — officials ordered 1 million at an average of 30 cents apiece — arose almost immediately after the first ones were handed out in January. Some parents, including Biss, were surprised by the items that their children brought home. Some teachers were disappointed, too.
Then in mid January, the “Mask Nerd” weighed in.
Aaron Collins, a mechanical engineer with a background in aerosol science who lives in Minnesota, picked up the nickname as he developed a following on YouTube for educating the public about masks and testing them for effectiveness in his free time with lab instruments that he has at home. After a year and a half, he has appeared on television and radio and been featured in a story in Scientific American. He posts all of his data and records his testing live.
Collins tested five of the masks handed out by the Montgomery County school system in a YouTube video — two for children, two for teachers and one for a paraeducator. Three of the five masks, provided by a parent, did not meet expectations for filtration efficiency. In his testing, a person would inhale four times more particles with the two lowest-performing masks. “It’s not just a little off,” he said.
Around the same time, the N95 Project, a national nonprofit that provides access to and education about respiratory protection, examined photos of two packages of masks sent by The Washington Post and researched the products. Neither would pass the organization’s vetting process, said Anne Miller, executive director.
In one case, she found no test reports or third-party information about the company named on the label. In the other, she said, the mask had already been found to have a very poor performance by the National Personal Protective Testing Laboratory of CDC in 2020.
Miller commends school systems for trying to step up masking, but finds it a problem to "spend your money and think you’re getting protection, but you’re not.” Project N95 helps school systems and state governments evaluate masks they are considering buying or ones they have stockpiled, she said. There are higher-quality KN95s, but it takes experience to tell the difference, she said.
Montgomery County school officials said their masks are not fakes and took issue with Collins’s testing methods, pointing out that he does not have the same machinery as NIOSH and that, in his video, one mask he initially thought was fake ultimately turned out to meet the filtration efficiency standard. They said the school system’s masks comply with the county’s definition of “face covering.”
Peter Park, team leader with the district’s systemwide safety programs, said the KN95s are “the best masks that are currently available and meet district pricing limitations.” Park said he provided information about Project N95 to the school system’s procurement department a couple of weeks ago as a possible source for buying masks and is also recommending Korean-made KF94s, which have “substantially fewer issues with counterfeiting and poor quality control.”
Chris Cram, a spokesman for the school system, said that on “a couple of very rare occasions” children were given adult masks, which “should not have happened.” He said student masks were distributed later than adult masks, which appeared to lead to confusion.
Hannah Donart, a mother of two and public health scientist involved in the PTA, said parents have been buzzing about the Mask Nerd’s findings, although many likely believe the school system would give them only a fully effective KN95.
She urged that the school system post details on its website — about the type of masks being distributed, along with the size, the manufacturers name and any model, lot number or other information, similar to what is being done for HEPA filters in school buildings. It would become "a list of what has been procured, so we know everything on the list passes criteria for effectiveness.” The school system did not name its vendors in response to an inquiry from The Washington Post, saying it “sourced masks through several of our current vendor partners.”
Biss, the mother with the 6-year-old who brought home an oversized mask, said that the lack of packaging worried her, but the Mask Nerd’s findings took it a step further.
“My heart just sank,” she said. " I really just hoped they would come back and be fine. It’s not just our kids, it’s our teachers. We’re giving them masks that say they’ll be safer in school, and they may not be."