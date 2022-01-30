Then there are textbooks. The first time she tried to go to college, Mowrer had to withdraw after one class because the cost of her books totaled $300. She’d been told they’d be covered because of her parents’ income (about $13,000 annually) and her own modest earnings from a part-time job. But it turned out they weren’t — as she learned, to her horror, while standing in the checkout line at the student bookstore.