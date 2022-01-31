To participate in test-to-stay, the exposure has to take place at school, and both the person who contracted the virus and the person exposed had to have been masked, according to D.C. Health’s guidelines.
D.C. Public Schools officials said Monday evening that they were reviewing the new health guidance. So far, the school system has launched a test-to-stay pilot program only in selected prekindergarten classes, whose students are not yet eligible for a coronavirus vaccine. The Office of the State Superintendent of Education will also help the District’s public and public charter schools interpret the guidance.
Students and staff participating in test-to-stay would have to test at least twice, the guidelines say — once within 24 hours after exposure, and again after five to seven days.
If no testing is done, then the person has to quarantine for 10 days.
The guidance also updates isolation rules for school staff and students who develop covid-19. They are to isolate at minimum for seven days and test negative on day five to return to school. They also must show an improvement of symptoms and be fever-free for 24 hours.
If the test comes back positive after day five, students and staff must isolate for 10 days. They also must isolate for 10 days if they do not test for the coronavirus.
The guidance released Monday also changed the definition of being “up to date” on vaccinations. People ages 18 and older have to receive all recommended vaccine doses and a booster shot to be considered up to date.