It’s the second time this month that numerous HBCUs reported such threats in a single day. In early January, at least eight historically Black colleges and universities received threats. There were no explosions then, and all of the schools reported all-clears by later in the day.
It was not immediately clear whether Monday’s threats were connected.
At Howard, which was among the schools that received a threat in early January, D.C. and university police issued an all-clear less than two hours after a bomb threat was made at about 4:35 a.m.
Howard University and at least 7 other HBCUs receive bomb threats, triggering evacuations and lockdowns
Southern University and A&M College said it received a bomb threat and was working with law enforcement. The university said it sent out emergency alerts by text and email to notify the community about its lockdown status and that classes had been canceled. The school urged students to remain in dorms until an all-clear is given.
Albany State University said it received notice of a bomb threat Monday morning to academic buildings. Its campuses are closed until further notice, the school said, and an investigation is ongoing. Students and employees were urged to avoid campus until further notice.
Bowie State University confirmed on Twitter that it would be closed Monday because of a bomb threat and said that “emergency personnel are evaluating the situation.” The school advised anyone on campus to shelter in place until further notice and said classes would be virtual.
Maryland’s state fire marshal said on Twitter that it is investigating the reported bomb threat at Bowie State and that bomb technicians and explosive-detection K9s were assisting, in addition to Maryland state police and the Prince George’s County Fire Department.
“K9s will conduct sweeps of buildings and if discovered, mitigate any devices,” the state fire marshal tweeted.
Reached by phone, Whitney Cruse, a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Washington Field Office, said the agency was not yet aware of the bomb threats to the schools.
Dana Hedgpeth contributed to this report.
