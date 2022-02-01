Youngkin’s order, one of his first acts as governor, has faced both legal challenges and open defiance. The Charlottesville lawsuit is the third to argue the order is illegitimate. Seven school boards, mostly in Northern Virginia, sued Youngkin on the grounds that the state constitution gives them, not the governor, power over such regulations. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in Arlington on that case. Parents in Chesapeake asked the state Supreme Court to find that the order violates a state law requiring schools to follow federal coronavirus guidelines.