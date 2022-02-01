“Universal mask use may be necessary to protect some children,” the plaintiffs write. “For many of these children, Governor Youngkin has effectively barred the schoolhouse door.”
Eden Heilman, legal director for the ACLU of Virginia, said parents from across the state reached out to the group. “Some are keeping their kids out of school if they are able to,” she said. “Some work and there is no virtual option, and they simply have no choice but send the kid with a mask and hope that their kid doesn’t contract it and suffer really dire health consequences.”
The lead plaintiffs, Christopher Seaman and Elizabeth Allison Lyons, have an 8-year-old son in third grade in Crozet who just underwent a bone-marrow transplant and chemotherapy for leukemia. There were recently two positive cases in his younger brother’s class, they said, underscoring their concerns.
“Governor Youngkin only seems to be listening to parents who agree with him,” Seaman said. “He’s not said anything about children who are immunocompromised.”
In-person public school is crucial for those children, Lyons said. Private schools are not required to serve them, and virtual programs don’t accommodate missed time for doctor and hospital visits.
Another plaintiff says their 17-year-old daughter from Loudoun County has been advised to avoid unmasked groups because of her kidney transplant. If not for the governor’s order, she could attend school in person, the lawsuit says. A family in Cumberland County pulled all three of their children out of in-person school when masks became optional because their 7-year-old has cystic fibrosis. He has no virtual school option, they say in the suit.
Youngkin’s order, one of his first acts as governor, has faced both legal challenges and open defiance. The Charlottesville lawsuit is the third to argue the order is illegitimate. Seven school boards, mostly in Northern Virginia, sued Youngkin on the grounds that the state constitution gives them, not the governor, power over such regulations. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in Arlington on that case. Parents in Chesapeake asked the state Supreme Court to find that the order violates a state law requiring schools to follow federal coronavirus guidelines.
Heilman noted that the other two cases are focused on the governor’s authority. “Nothing thus far addresses the risk to vulnerable students,” she said. “We thought this was an important piece, to make sure the courts are considering this issue.”
A Washington Post analysis shows that the majority of Virginia public school districts — enrolling more than two-thirds of the state’s students — have opted to disobey the order and continue mandating masks. But in the ACLU suit, the plaintiffs say the conflicting edicts make them unsure whether it is safe to send their children to class even in localities defying his order.
The Youngkin administration did not immediately return a request for comment. In a statement last week, Youngkin said, “If localities want to have a mask mandate, they absolutely are able to. However, parents have a right to opt out. They know what is best for their kids.”
Students who cannot wear masks should be accommodated as well, Heilman said. “But all of that process is being usurped by the governor’s order.”