He added: “Knowing that their strength is our strength, and that their power — on display like never before — will not be diminished by cowardly acts meant to menace and harm and intimidate. If the intent of these threats was to restrict access to our historically Black institutions — to restrict access to higher education itself — it will fail. If it was meant to sow division, it will fail. If it was meant to terrorize students and communities of color, it will fail.”