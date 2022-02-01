The GAO identified 59 for-profit college conversions that occurred from January 2011 through August 2020, almost all of which involved the college’s sale to a tax-exempt organization. In about a third of those deals, the former owners had a hand in the conversion by creating the nonprofit or retaining presidency after the sale. The GAO concluded that insider involvement in a conversion poses a risk that insiders may improperly benefit by influencing the tax-exempt purchaser to pay more for the college than it is worth.