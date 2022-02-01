The Daily Bruin, the student newspaper, reported that Matthew Harris, a former philosophy lecturer and postdoctoral fellow, is “under observation” after he sent several messages to some faculty and students Monday that included a memo outlining his threats and a YouTube video titled, “UCLA Philosophy (Mass Shooting).” The video included footage from the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival that killed about 60 people and injured hundreds more in what remains the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.