Because of what the callers making the threats said — and because of the institutions targeted — the FBI is exploring the threats as being motivated by racial or ethnic hatred, one official said. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the ongoing investigation
FBI officials said in a statement Wednesday that the investigation, which was being led by its Joint Terrorism Task Forces and involved more than 20 field offices across the country, was “of the highest priority for the bureau.”
“Although at this time no explosive devices have been found at any of the locations, the FBI takes all threats with the utmost seriousness and we are committed to thoroughly and aggressively investigating these threats,” the bureau said.
The bureau said that in addition to colleges, houses of worship had also been targeted.
On Tuesday, the schools targeted included: Rust College, Tougaloo College, Jackson State University and Alcorn State University in Mississippi, as well as Mississippi Valley State University; Fort Valley State University and Spelman College in Georgia; Morgan State University and Coppin State University in Maryland; Harris-Stowe State University in Missouri; Kentucky State University; Xavier University of Louisiana; Philander Smith College in Arkansas; Edward Waters University in Florida; Howard University; and the University of the District of Columbia.
Howard, the target of three threats in just under a month, is on heightened alert, said Frank Tramble, a spokesperson for the campus. Students on Tuesday reported feeling anxious and worried about the situation.
“We are working with the FBI and cooperating,” Tramble said. “But it’s an ongoing investigation so we’re just supporting the FBI in any that we can.”