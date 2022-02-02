Prosecutors say Pope falsified the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, for her son from 2011 to 2017 to secure money, knowing he was not attending classes. He received about $117,708 in refund disbursements during that time, half of which went to his mother, according to the indictment. When Pope’s son was placed on financial aid suspension for failing to meet academic requirements, she allegedly placed him on probation to keep the money rolling in, according to the indictment.