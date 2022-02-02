Is Holocaust education even working in America’s schools?
Teachers are asked not only to teach math, reading and science but also mold character, stop hate, and help students develop empathy and become engaged citizens. Some states say they see Holocaust education as part of that quest. But that goal falls short for many reasons, including the sometimes ignored truth that education does not operate in a vacuum and that societal forces affect how young people think and learn. What’s more, the act of legislating that something is taught doesn’t mean that it will be taught well
Fewer than half of U.S. states — 22 — require some form of Holocaust education in K-12 schools, according to the U.S. Holocaust Museum. (They are Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.)
But many of the laws are limited in what they mandate, and, one Harvard scholar says, are focused on the wrong thing.
The 2019 Texas law mandates that schools have an annual “Holocaust Remembrance Week” in which teachers are supposed to “educate students about the Holocaust and inspire in students a sense of responsibility to recognize and uphold human value and to prevent future atrocities.” A whole week to prevent future holocausts.
In Tennessee — where the McMinn County School Board recently voted to remove the Pulitzer Prize-winning Holocaust book “Maus” from its eighth-grade curriculum because of “rough” language and a nude drawing of a woman (you can read the minutes here) — Holocaust education is mandated in fifth grade. The Tennessee Holocaust Commission states this as the first goal: “5.21 — Analyze the significance of the Holocaust and its impact on the U.S.”
In New York state, Holocaust education is part of a mandate for courses of instruction “in patriotism and citizenship and in certain historic documents.” A state Senate document refers to it in a list of courses that should be required “in patriotism, citizenship, civic education and values, our shared history of diversity, the role of religious tolerance in this country, and human rights issues, with particular attention to the study of the inhumanity of genocide, slavery (including the freedom trail and underground railroad), the Holocaust, and the mass starvation in Ireland from 1845 to 1850.”
The goal of all of this in New York state: “to promote a spirit of patriotic and civic service and obligation and to foster in the children of the state moral and intellectual qualities which are essential in preparing to meet the obligations of citizenship.”
As it happens, says Thomas E. Patterson, professor of government and the press at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, civics courses do not have a large impact on how high school graduates behave as adults. Studies show that they slightly increase voting rates — but there is no evidence to show that they shield citizens from embracing false and hateful beliefs.
Experts say what influences young people the most about core beliefs are family, church and social media. “On nearly every single outcome that we can assess,” according to Robert Pianta, dean of the Curry School of Education at the University of Virginia, “public schools have a marginal impact that is really small relative to the impact of families.
“The things that we worry about in terms of the state of the country are far more a function of the families the kids are growing up in than the school they go to,” said Pianta, founding director of the Center for Advanced Study of Teaching and Learning at U-Va.
There’s another problem with Holocaust education in the United States: It is aimed at the wrong thing, says Ruth R. Wisse, a Harvard University professor emerita of Yiddish and comparative literature who has studied Holocaust education. States laws — and even a 2020 U.S. law providing $2 million for Holocaust education in public schools — are largely aimed at the issue of fighting hate.
As she notes in this piece in National Affairs, the purpose of the federal legislation, titled the “Never Again Education Act,” was this: “As intolerance, antisemitism, and bigotry are promoted by hate groups, Holocaust education provides a context in which to learn about the danger of what can happen when hate goes unchallenged and there is indifference in the face of the oppression of others; learning how and why the Holocaust happened is an important component of the education of citizens of the United States.”
But she writes:
[T]he destruction of European Jewry was not about hate. The mass murder of 6 million Jews began as part of an electoral process in which a party came to power by organizing politics against the Jews. The politics of grievance and blame may indeed foment hatred, distrust, envy, rage, fear, and violence, but it is primarily a political instrument for gaining, wielding, and extending power. Anti-Semitism draws on centuries of anti-Jewish teaching and opposition, but it assumes greater political potency when leaders need to win the allegiance of voters and followers. Hitler ran on this platform and used it in the conquest of other nations, inviting their citizens to join in the killing and plundering of the Jews. Some people organized against Jews without hating them. Whereas the analysis of anti-Semitism in fascist, nationalist, communist, Islamist, and other forms of government is indispensable for the understanding of anti-liberal politics, the homogenization of anti-Jewish politics into social psychology misdirects analysis, prevents understanding, and distorts the subject it pretends to teach. Fighting political evil takes political will, which requires political perception.Second, Holocaust education distorts by equating evil with Nazism. The Second World War began with the pact between Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia to divide Eastern Europe between them, and the parallels between the two totalitarian regimes included opposition to the Jews, albeit on different grounds. The Soviets in their Gulag and forced famine in Ukraine killed more than the Nazis did in their death camps, and the two systems went head to head in their war on liberals and Jews.
Meanwhile, as more states over the past dozen or so years have made Holocaust education a requirement in some form, antisemitism in the United States still thrives. A report released in October 2020 by the American Jewish Congress said that 1 in 4 American Jews reported being targets of antisemitism in the previous 12 months and that 82 percent of American Jews said antisemitism had risen over the previous five years. Only 44 percent of the general public believed it.
A 2020 report on Holocaust knowledge among Americans ages 18 to 39 found that most of those interviewed could not name a single concentration camp and thought 2 million or fewer Jews had died. (The report was done by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, an international organization that supports Holocaust survivors.)
The efforts of state lawmakers to instill certain mindsets in students has been something of a historic fail. Let’s remember the 2004 law in which Congress declared Sept. 17 as Constitution Day and Citizenship Day. It’s aim: “the complete instruction of citizens in their responsibilities and opportunities as citizens of the United States and of the State and locality in which they reside.”
Under the law, public schools that receive federal funding are supposed to present an “educational program” on the Constitution every year on Sept. 17. The law doesn’t specify further. It doesn’t provide money for resources. It doesn’t have consequences for schools that don’t. So much for complete instruction.
As for Goldberg, what she said during an episode of “The View” was that the Holocaust was about “man’s inhumanity to man” and “not about race” because it was “two White groups of people” involved.”
“This is White people doing it to White people, so y’all going to fight amongst yourselves,” she said, a comment Kim Godwin, president of ABC News, characterized as “wrong and hurtful.” Quite the understatement.
The limits of Holocaust education doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be taught. To the contrary. The Holocaust should be taught, says the U.S. Holocaust Museum, to learn not only how individuals, groups, and nations acted when confronted with genocide, but also to understand that the Holocaust was not inevitable — and that democratic institutions and values have to be nurtured to survive.
On Jan. 6, 2021, there was an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, who refused to honor a tenet of U.S. democracy — that we accept election results. What better time than now for these lessons?