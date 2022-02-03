McKnight remained committed to in-person learning, with a temporary switch to virtual learning allowed for schools with high case rates and other difficulties. A color-coded chart with infection rates was unveiled on Jan. 4 and scrapped by Jan. 7, after state objections, leaving many students and teachers unsure if their schools were really safe.
McKnight apologized for the confusion, saying in a community letter that the system “should have done a better job communicating” about changing coronavirus guidelines, disruptions from bus staffing shortages, and snow closures and delays.
But as the upheaval went on, the teachers union voted no confidence in the way the school board and McKnight were managing the surge. Around the same time, the union for administrators and principals sent a letter saying the system lacked an effective plan and had “never been in such a crisis state.”
Amid the uproar, seven pastors involved in the Black Ministers Conference of Montgomery County signed a stinging letter that alleged that McKnight was being “strategically and unjustly vilified” during her candidacy to be superintendent. They described it as an effort to “destroy another professionally qualified woman of color.”
Their letter said there appeared to be a backdoor political effort to discredit McKnight being waged by leaders of the teachers union, the principals union and the countywide council of PTAs, along with County Executive Marc Elrich (D), County Council Member Tom Hucker (D) and unnamed school board members.
“We recognize this is an election year and that people join forces for self-interest but there is never an acceptable time to target one individual for political gain,” the pastors said in their letter. “We demand that these individuals and others stand down from further combative actions.”
Most of the pastors involved — including James Boney, president of the Black Ministers Conference — did not answer emails or return calls from The Washington Post. Matthew Watley, senior pastor at Kingdom Fellowship AME Church, declined to comment.
School system spokesman Chris Cram declined to answer questions about whether McKnight shared the views of the pasters that county officials, along with leaders in the two unions and the countywide PTA, were part of a move to discredit her, or whether McKnight felt vilified because of her race and gender.
In interviews and emails, those accused of working against McKnight rejected the allegations.
Christine Handy, president of the Montgomery County Association of Administrators and Principals, said the union letter was written directly to McKnight and the school board to address issues that affect working conditions and workload. “We did not engage in any ‘strategic or coordinated efforts’ with any other entity to discredit the interim superintendent,” she said.
Jennifer Martin, president of the Montgomery County Education Association, said the teachers union expressed no confidence in both the board of education’s and the interim superintendent’s handling of the omicron surge and resulting staffing crisis. The vote followed numerous meetings with county officials, students and community members, she said.
Elrich, the county executive, said in an interview that he is unaware of what provoked the allegations and does not know who the finalists are, other than McKnight. “I have no idea what they’re talking about,” he said of the letter.
“How can it be a strategic plan and a plot if no one asked me to do something?” He said McKnight had done important work in the school system. “If she’s made the permanent superintendent, I’d be very happy,” he told reporters on Wednesday.
Hucker said he was told he was accused of trying to discredit McKnight because he held a town hall in January amid the public outcry. Hucker said he was not targeting her and has held 50 town halls since 2020. “Holding a town hall to be responsive and to hear from thousands of constituents, not talk at them, is neither backdoor nor political,” he said. “It’s transparent community service.” More than 5,000 people participated or watched that day, he said.
Cynthia Simonson, president of the Montgomery County Council of PTAs, said she agreed with the portion of the letter that said the selection process should be fair and just. Still, she said, the allegations are “confusing” because neither she nor other leaders in her group were contacted by Black ministers to discuss concerns. As an organization, she said, the PTA council advocates for timely and transparent communication.
Others have said it appeared the pastors wanted to balance a seeming flood of public vitriol. While McKnight’s administration struggled at times in January, the tone of the criticism leveled at McKnight stood apart, said Byron Johns, education chair of the Montgomery County branch of the NAACP and a founder of the Black and Brown Coalition for Educational Equity and Excellence.
“I don’t believe everything is a race card,” Johns said. But the treatment of McKnight was overly harsh, he said, compared to the response to decisions made by the previous superintendent, Jack Smith, who is White, during the first year of the pandemic. “You can’t help but question what role race and sex plays in that,” Johns said.
The search for a new superintendent goes back to January 2021, when Smith announced he was retiring less than a year into a four-year contract. McKnight, who had spent most of her career in the Montgomery County system but was then chief school management and instructional leadership officer in Howard County, was hired as his handpicked deputy. As Smith left, McKnight took over as acting superintendent, then began a year-long post as interim superintendent. A national search for a permanent superintendent began shortly after the school board hired a search firm in late August.
In recent days, Smith’s role was spotlighted again, as an increasing number of parents and educators learned that the previous superintendent is now employed by Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, the Illinois-based search firm that the Montgomery County school system hired to lead its effort.
Asked about his involvement in the search, Smith said by email that he joined the company in December and had done no work for them yet. He had nothing to do with the Montgomery superintendent search, he said, and “no knowledge of it or any other search for that matter.” He may join some searches or do other work for the firm this spring or next year, Smith said.
School officials have not released the names of the other finalists, saying they get better job applicants when they keep names confidential because most applicants don’t want their current employers to know they are job hunting.
For her part, McKnight has drawn support from some school leaders who have pushed back against criticism of her leadership. Forty-five members of the union for principals and administrators signed a letter of support for McKnight, saying she and the board are not “the singular cause for our challenging situation,” according to a copy provided by Joshua Fine, a principal at Flower Hill Elementary.
“Dr. McKnight is the right superintendent for our time in Montgomery County, Maryland, and beyond,” the letter said, describing her as a fierce advocate of equity and a champion of professional development.
Two former school board members — Michael Durso and Jeanette Dixon — also weighed in, writing on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday that McKnight should be hired right away. They cited a string of professional accomplishments, her history in the school system and her example as a role model for students.
“They can look at her and know that anything is possible when an African-American girl raised by a single parent in Orangeburg, South Carolina, can rise to lead the fourteenth largest school system in the United States,” they wrote.