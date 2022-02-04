The debate over the teaching of race and history in the classroom that dominated much of 2021 has spilled into this year. Nationwide, some school boards with conservative majorities are already reconsidering lessons about systemic racism, which often get labeled critical race theory, and scrutinizing policies aimed at promoting diversity. In states such as Florida, the Republican-controlled Board of Education voted to ban public schools from teaching students about critical race theory. Several other states have passed bills banning the teaching of certain race-related issues in schools and elsewhere, with legislation pending in many other states.