Youngkin (R) issued his executive order making masks optional for students in schools, subject to the choices of parents, on his first day in office. It took effect Jan. 24, but the majority of Virginia school districts — at least 70 out of 131 total — are defying the order by continuing to require masks for all children, according to a Washington Post analysis.
The order has also earned multiple legal challenges. A group of parents in Chesapeake sued three days after Youngkin announced the mask-optional order, and seven school boards — including the one serving Fairfax County Public Schools, Virginia’s largest and most prominent district — sued over the order two days after that. Both suits make the same two-pronged argument: that Youngkin’s order violates the Virginia constitution as well as state law.
The first part of the argument hinges on the fact that Virginia’s constitution specifies that school boards have the power to oversee the school systems in their localities. By declaring masks optional in school districts statewide, Youngkin is intruding on school boards’ constitutionally granted authority, the plaintiffs in both suits argue.
The second part centers on a piece of legislation passed last year that requires all school districts in Virginia to comply with federal health guidance to the “maximum extent practicable.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends masking inside schools for all individuals over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status. Because of those CDC guidelines, the plaintiffs argue, Youngkin’s order making masks optional is forcing school districts to break the law.
At a hearing in early February, Arlington District Court Judge Louise DiMatteo seemed unswayed by this argument, noting that no district complies with all of the CDC’s recommendations.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia has also sued Youngkin over the mask-optional order, arguing that it denies students with disabilities their federally mandated access to a free, fair and appropriate public education. And a group of parents in Loudoun County — a wealthy, politically diverse district that has seen significant controversy over education in the past two years — filed suit against their school board for not complying with Youngkin’s mask-optional order.
Loudoun County Public Schools, which enrolls about 82,000 students, is still requiring masks. The district recently suspended 29 students for failing to don masks.