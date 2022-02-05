The vote followed allegations from the board’s liberal minority that the conservative members made an ultimatum in secret to Wise for him to resign or be fired through a vote — actions that would violate Colorado’s open-meeting laws. The allegations sparked outrage in the community and resulted in one of the Denver area’s largest school systems to close Thursday as 1,000 teachers, district staffers and parents protested the board in support of Wise. It also underscored mounting tensions in schools around the nation over divisive issues that have come into sharp relief amid the nation’s reckoning on race relations and pandemic policies.