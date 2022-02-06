Dominique Mejia (known as Dominique Young before she married) grew up in difficult circumstances in the Bronx. Her parents were 13 and 14 years old when she was born in 1985. She enrolled in a struggling public charter middle school that showed her how much she could learn. Its exhausted teacher-founders were about to give up on the school when one of them, a half-hour late to his class, found Mejia and another sixth-grader leading everyone through the lesson. That helped change the founders’ minds about quitting.