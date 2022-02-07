School systems across the country have been seeking to upgrade masks as infections have surged and the CDC has warned that cloth masks offer less protection. But finding authentic KN95s can be tricky; they are unregulated in the United States, and some are counterfeits. State officials in New York recently discovered that 250,000 KN95 masks disseminated to several counties — for schools and libraries, among other places — were counterfeit. They were replaced with “high-quality KN95s,” the state said.