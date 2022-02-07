Many of the city’s big education spending announcements over the past year have yet to be realized because of hiring challenges. In October, for example, the school system announced that it would spend $22 million in federal funds to hire two new employees at each of the city’s 120 public school campuses: One person to handle covid-19 logistics and another to serve as a permanent substitute teacher. But D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee said Monday that just 20 people have been placed in schools, with another 100 or so in the hiring process.