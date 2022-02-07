“We’re in a much better place than we were several weeks ago,” Carney tweeted.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said Friday, “That’s something we get asked a lot about: When are masks coming off in schools? We’ll be making some announcements in the short term as we see these numbers progressing.”
When students first began returning to classrooms, masks were required in virtually all schools. But soon after, policies toward masks divided along partisan lines, with many Democratic governors requiring that all districts require masks, and many Republican governors barring their districts from doing so. Many states have long left it up to the individual districts to decide.
Tracking of district policies from Burbio, a data firm, shows a steady rise in the share not requiring masks in schools, from about 25 percent in early October to 35 percent this week.
What’s striking now is the shift among Democratic governors toward allowing their school districts to decide for themselves whether to require masks in their classrooms.
Murphy, who is expected to share more details about the lifting mandate at a briefing at 1 p.m. on Monday, said last week that the “Omicron Tsunami” was receding in the state nearly as fast as it had arrived.
The governor has signaled in recent days that he and other leaders are evaluating ways to live with the virus. Murphy, the vice chairman of the National Governor’s Association, said at a briefing last week following a winter meeting of the group that the “the general consensus is we’re on the road from a pandemic to an endemic.”
“No one knows how straight the road is or how long it will take us,” he said, adding: “The overwhelming sentiment on both sides of the aisle is we want to get to a place where we can live with this thing in as normal a fashion as possible.”
Covid-related hospitalizations have plummeted 31 percent in the last week in the state, with new daily reported deaths decreasing 15 percent and new daily reported cases dropping 48 percent, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.
The shift comes as the national consensus shifts away from the need to protect Americans from the virus and toward a sense that the coronavirus is something people will need to learn to manage for a long time to come.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended face coverings as an important part of virus mitigation strategy, saying that with masks schools can operate safely even during times of high virus transmission in the community. Advocates for children with disabilities say masks are critical to protecting their children, some of whom cannot safely wear masks themselves.
But others, particularly conservatives, view mask mandates as intrusive efforts to manage a decision that rightfully belongs to parents.
This is a developing story and will be updated.