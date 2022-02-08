It is also one of several massive settlements in recent years by universities to resolve sexual-abuse complaints against doctors, in many cases with plaintiffs claiming that university officials failed to take action over years. Allegations have rocked schools including the University of Michigan, Pennsylvania State University, Ohio State University, Michigan State University and the University of Southern California.
Last year, USC announced an agreement that brought its total legal settlement of claims alleging misconduct by former gynecologist George Tyndall, who had worked at the student health center for decades, to more than $1 billion.
“This is the latest in a series of massive, massive, systemic sexual injury of women at academic hospitals,” said John C. Manly, co-counsel for the plaintiffs and an attorney on the cases at USC and Michigan State.
He said the size of the settlement announced Tuesday is a reflection of the harm done and the culpability of UCLA. The case was particularly troubling because nearly every woman in the case had gone to Heaps for cancer treatment or concerns, Manly said. “The idea that for 30 years he preyed on these women who were incredibly vulnerable — it shocks the conscience,” he said.
UCLA officials said in a statement that Heaps’ alleged conduct is “reprehensible and contrary to the University’s values,” and expressed the hope that the settlement would be a step toward healing and closure for the plaintiffs involved. “We admire the courage of the plaintiffs in coming forward and appreciate plaintiffs’ counsel’s commitment to resolving the claims,” UCLA said in its statement.
Heaps has been indicted by a grand jury on 21 counts of sexual offenses and is awaiting trial. An attorney for Heaps did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Lawsuits allege that UCLA actively and deliberately concealed the sexual abuse by Heaps. Patients had complained of inappropriate touching and comments during gynecologic procedures.
The total amount of the settlement for the 203 women, all former patients who filed civil cases in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging sexual misconduct by Heaps, is $243.6 million.
According to plaintiffs’ attorneys, there are more than 550 plaintiffs with state court cases against the UC regents and Heaps.
Despite UCLA’s failures, the university did ultimately investigate the complaints, Manly said. In a statement, he praised the regents for resolving the legal claims rather than “unnecessarily inflicting further damage,” and said the settlement should serve as a model for other universities facing similar claims.
UCLA officials said that UCLA Health, the Arthur Ashe Student Health & Wellness Center, and the UC system leadership have taken action to address issues alleged in the litigation, including enhanced policies to prevent, detect and respond to allegations of sexual misconduct by a clinician.
Heaps completed his internship, residency and fellowship in gynecologic oncology at UCLA in the 1980s, was a longtime faculty member at the School of Medicine, and served for many years as a consulting physician for UCLA Student Health. From 1990 to 2014 he had a private practice but had privileges at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, and from 2014 to 2018 he was employed by UCLA Health as an obstetrician-gynecologist.
In 2018 UCLA investigated allegations of sexual misconduct and improper billing practices by Heaps, according to the university, reported him to the Medical Board of California and law enforcement. University officials informed Heaps that his employment was being terminated, after which he announced he was retiring, the university said.
Manly called on Congress to hold academic institutions accountable. “This has got to stop,” he said. “I can’t tell you what it’s like to speak to a woman who’s got terminal ovarian cancer and the last weeks of her life are spent litigating with her oncologist who sexually assaulted her.
“It’s just — evil. Doctors are supposed to heal.”