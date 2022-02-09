Her other platforms include initiatives that focus on universal health care, affordable housing, and criminal justice and immigration reform.

Though, she wants to see “a strong education system for the students and the families in Prince George’s County Public Schools — that is first and foremost,” she said in an interview Wednesday.

“This is about making sure that the community that has raised me, that has built me, that interested me to run and support our students — that I’m giving back to the community and standing up for the community in a way that is authentic,” Ahmed, 28, said.

Two Democratic candidates have filed in the race for the 23rd District so far, according to Maryland’s Board of Elections. One of the candidates is incumbent Ron Watson, a Democrat who was appointed to the seat in August by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to fill a vacancy. The other candidate is Sylvia Johnson, a former research scientist from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and founder of a biomedical research consulting firm, according to her campaign website.

When Ahmed was elected to the school board in 2016, she was part of a small group of young liberal members who clashed with the board’s majority and vocally criticized then-County Executive Rushern L. Baker III (D). Their liberal bloc gained a majority in the November 2020 election and quickly moved to make changes, including hiring new staff and reorganizing committees. They also repeatedly clashed with Juanita Miller, who County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) appointed as board chair, in what became one of the board’s most divisive periods.

During her term on the school board, Ahmed worked on initiatives that would narrow achievement gaps between nonnative English speakers and native English speakers. The six-month initiative was led by a work group that issued recommendations to the school board, which eventually passed. The recommendations included provisions that would recruit international instructors that match the demographics of the school system’s students, and incorporate native language instruction for core classes. She also helped establish financial literacy as a graduation course requirement.

Ahmed’s departure — which follows that of her ally Edward Burroughs III, who resigned from the board in December to run for county council — means there will be a power shift on the board. School board member Belinda Queen, who also tended to vote with Burroughs and Ahmed, has not officially resigned but has also said she is running for county council. Alsobrooks will appoint their replacements.