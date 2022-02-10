Two teachers thought the Feb. 2 assembly was mandatory and took their entire classrooms to the Christian revival, forcing about 15 students who had not signed up to attend, according to the Huntington Herald-Dispatch. One of those students was junior Cameron Mays, who texted his father a simple question: “Is this legal?”

“My mind was blown,” Max Nibert, a senior at the school, told WCHS. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Students, parents and critics have decried Huntington High and the district for what they say was a violation of religious freedoms. Those frustrations erupted Wednesday when students walked out of the school during their homeroom period, chanting “Separate the church and state” and “My faith, my choice.”

Jedd Flowers, a district spokesman for Cabell County Schools, told The Washington Post that the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the school followed the rules in making the event voluntary. The issues stemmed from the two teachers who “mistakenly took their entire class to the assembly,” believing the Christian revival was mandatory.

“Those teachers have been corrected and the district does not anticipate a similar issue in the future,” he said in a statement.

The walkout comes as issues surrounding religion in school continue to bubble up nationwide. The mother of a Jewish teen in Chattanooga, Tenn., recently filed a complaint after the 13-year-old said students in her Bible class got a lesson on “how to torture a Jew.” In Florida, many parents and teachers fear proposed legislation that’s part of the “stop-woke” agenda of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would force teachers to whitewash religion courses, as well as history and literature classes.

The sermon at the public high school of about 1,000 students was led by evangelical preacher Nik Walker of Nik Walker Ministries, who has performed other revivals in the area for weeks. Walker, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, told the Herald-Dispatch that students with the athletes fellowship reached out to the ministry about speaking at the school.

“We don’t even have to knock on the door,” he said.

In between classes, at least two teachers told their classrooms to go to the auditorium for what they believed was a mandatory assembly. As the evangelical event unfolded, Mays texted his father a video of what his dad described to WBOY as “basically what was a church service.”

“I told him I’d be contacting the principal about it, and he said, ‘Lol, the principal is here.’ ” Herman L. Mays Jr. told the outlet.

Bethany Felinton’s son, who is Jewish, was in one of the classrooms forced to attend the event. She argued to WCHS that the mandatory attendance “was against the rights of my child and others mandated to go to this event.”

“He told me the teacher made the whole class go to the auditorium, and they were having a sermon,” Felinton said. “He said, ‘I’ve asked to leave and I am not allowed to leave.’ ”

Video of the revival shows a speaker asking students that if they believe everything in the Bible is true, “then you must also believe the parts about judgment, about heaven and hell.” While students raised their arms and were urged to give themselves over to Jesus, Nibert was baffled at what was happening at a public school — and how it was perceived to be mandatory for him and his classmates.

“Just to see [the Constitution] defamed and ignored in such a blatant way, it’s disheartening,” he told the AP.

The next day, Mays recorded a teacher’s apology to the classroom for what she framed as being a misunderstanding of what the assembly entailed.

“I want to apologize to you when we went to the auditorium yesterday,” the teacher said. “I was not familiar with the people associated with the Christian athletes. I thought they would be discussing choices and goals with you. I should have had us leave, but I did not want to be rude.”

The ACLU of West Virginia said the district had approved an “unlawful decision to allow a Christian revival during school hours.”

“It is inappropriate and unconstitutional for the District to offer religious leaders unique access to preach and proselytize students during school hours on school property,” the nonprofit Freedom From Religion Foundation, which promotes the separation of church and state, wrote in a letter to the district.

Despite some of the criticism Walker has faced, he told the AP that his sermons are not meant to be forced on anyone. Nik Walker Ministries maintained that he would continue to host voluntary assemblies at schools.

“Nik’s only vision is to bring hope to a generation of people who have been walking in hopelessness for far too long,” the ministry said to the Herald-Dispatch. “We have the honor of watching these young people find hope, joy and a fresh start in Jesus Christ, and that is why we participate in these activities.”

After the district investigated the incident and identified what happened, Nibert said he was unsatisfied with the lack of public action. It’s unclear whether the teachers faced any discipline. In a letter to the school and the district last weekend, the teen let administrators know of the students’ plan to protest.

“Responses from administration and the county Board of Education were not satisfactory,” he wrote. “Students’ rights are nonnegotiable, and by choosing halfhearted apologies and inaction in the aftermath of what happened, those at fault demonstrated their lack of empathy and concern for our well-being.”

On Feb. 9, Huntington High students will stage a walkout during homeroom. This is in response to an incident last week where multiple classes were forced to attend a “revival” that was held on school property during instruction time. https://t.co/4kn9ZgxL20 pic.twitter.com/hdaYJlmcgC — Kyle Vass (@WilliamKyleVass) February 5, 2022

When the walkout unfolded Wednesday, the district barred media members from covering the protest. A district spokesman told the Herald-Dispatch that since the walkout was a non-sanctioned school event, the school could not protect the privacy of students participating in the walkout.

As part of the walkout, students gathered about 75 signatures for a petition calling for the Cabell County Board of Education to apologize to families and discipline the teachers. The petition also called for the board to review its policy on religion or religious speakers at school.

“I have never been prouder of a group of my peers than I am right now,” Nibert said during the protest, according to the AP. “When ordinary citizens find their circumstances to be unfair, they change them. And that’s exactly what we’re doing today.”